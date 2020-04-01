Assam: Foresters shoot leopard dead after it injures BSF personnel, guard

A leopard was shot dead by foresters in Assam’s Jorhat district on Monday after it seriously injured three persons including a BSF personnel and a forest guard, officials said.

The female leopard came out of Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary and attacked a resident of Doah Gayan Gaon when officials tried to cage it, a forest department official said.

After the foresters failed to trap the animal, Jorhat Divisional Forest Officer Darvinder Suman sought help from Wildlife Trust of India’s Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari in Kaziranga National Park, the official said.

CWRC officials tried to tranquilise the leopard but missed their targets twice, following which the feline attacked forest guard Nikibur Zaman and BSF jawan Ram Kekh, Suman said.

The injured persons have been admitted to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, the DFO said.

When all efforts to trap the leopard failed, it had to be shot down, officials said.

Source: Deccan Herald

Photo: PTI