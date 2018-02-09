Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 10 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Assam Forests Under Pressure from Encroachments: Pramila

Assam Forests Under Pressure from Encroachments: Pramila
February 09
17:33 2018
Assam Forest Minister Pramila Rani Brahma on Friday said the green cover of the state was under constant attack from human encroachment.

“It is a fact that there is pressure on forest land. There are various factors contributing to it. There is encroachment by bordering states. Then people of the state, who are displaced by flood and erosion, also encroach forest land,” Brahma said in the Assembly.

During a discussion in Zero Hour, the Minister informed that the practice of jhum cultivation also leads to encroachment of forest land. Brahma was replying on the issue of encroachment of forest land, raised by AIUDF MLA Mamun Imdadul Haque Chawdhury.

Referring to Forest survey of India reports, she said the forest area in the state has increased over the years although there has been an increase in encroachment as well.

Brahma informed that House that the Forest department has been conducting eviction drives from time-to-time in order to clear the encroachments.

Also, afforestation drives are being carried out across the state with a target of planting 10 crore saplings by the state government, the Minister added.

-PTI

