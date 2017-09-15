Fri, 15 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

Assam Forms ‘State Capital Region’ Around Guwahati

Assam Forms ‘State Capital Region’ Around Guwahati
September 15
18:34 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

In line with the National Capital Region, Assam will have a ‘State Capital Region’ encompassing Guwahati and its peripheral areas with the passing of a bill in the state Assembly on Friday.

The Assembly passed Assam State Capital Region Development Authority (ASCRDA) Bill 2017 by voice vote to set up the regional authority for preparation of a plan for rapid development of the SCR.

Introducing the bill in the House, senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the State Capital Region shall comprise the districts of Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup, Nalbari, Darrang and Morrigaon, fully or partly. Guwahati is in Kamrup Metropolitan district.

The authority and guidelines of existing Guwahati Municipal Corporation Development Authority (GMDA), Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and other urban authorities were not sufficient for desired development and growth of SCR, Sarma said

ASCRDA will be the overall authority to direct, implement and monitor the development of State Capital Region, said the state’s health, finance and education minister.

-PTI

Tags
Assam State Capital RegionguwahatiState Capital Region
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.