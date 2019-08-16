Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 16 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Assam: Ganja worth Rs 50,000 seized from Guwahati railway station

Assam: Ganja worth Rs 50,000 seized from Guwahati railway station
August 16
12:04 2019
NET Bureau

The Government Railway Police (GRP) today seized a huge consignment of marijuana (ganja) from Guwahati railway station.

According to reports, a passenger was carrying the consignment of ganja of around seven kg.

The arrested miscreant has been identified as one Biraj Kishore Kumar (26 years) and is from Vaishali in Bihar.

The consignment was seized during a routine check at around 7 am on Friday morning.

The miscreant was travelling from Tripura to Bihar by the Sundari Express. Sources of GRP revealed that the consignment was supposed to be delivered at Hyderpur in Bihar.

The seized consignment of ganja is estimated at Rs 50,000. Meanwhile, the GRP has taken Biraj into custody and interrogation is on.

Source: Northeast Now

0 Comments

