Assam Gears Up For Magh Bihu; Uruka on Monday

The people of the State have geared up for celebrating the Magh Bihu festivities that begins on Monday (Uruka) in a befitting manner. Also called Bhogali Bihu as it is essentially a harvesting festival symbolizing abundance, the occasion is preceded by Uruka, the night of feast and merrymaking before the Bihu day.

The pre-Bhogali festivities find their best expression in the markets, as people in their hordes throng the bazars looking for the best of foodstuff, especially fish, meat, milk, curd, cream, egg, chira, hurum, etc. In equal demand are the various readymade Bihu delicacies, even though some people prefer homemade delicacies.

The city too has come under the grip of the Bhogali spirit, with all its markets witnessing a huge rush today. The rush will intensify tomorrow, the day of Uruka. In the city, even the skyrocketing prices of fish, meat, etc., have failed to act as a dampener to the people’s enthusiasm who hit the markets with gusto, laying their hands on items of their choice.

The once-ubiquitous community meji – a straw-and-bamboo structure which is

consigned to flames early morning on the Bihu day as homage to Agni, the Fire God – may no longer be abundantly seen across the urban landscape, but it is still visible at places on the city outskirts. The bhelaghar – a makeshift shelter made of straw, bamboo and leaves where Bihu-revellers spend the Uruka night merrymaking before setting it on flames next morning – is also a rarity in the city landscape.

But beyond the city landscape, bhelaghars of various sizes and shapes – many modelled on historical structures and monuments and some depicting important events – can still be seen.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi greeted the people on the occasion of Bhogali Bihu and expressed the hope that the flames of mejis would consign all the negative vibes and usher in peace and prosperity. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also extended Bhogali Bihu greetings to the people.

