Fri, 12 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Assam Geologist Discovers Platinum in State

Assam Geologist Discovers Platinum in State
October 12
17:05 2018
NET Bureau

Dilip Majumdar, Dean, School of Earth, Atmospheric Science, Environment and Energy at Dibrugarh University has detected the presence of platinum deposits in the state’s Karbi Anglong district recently. This is the first instance of platinum being found in the northeast. With this, Assam becomes the fourth state in the country after Odisha, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu where the rare metal has been found.

“It is a very significant find. Preliminary investigation establishes presence of platinum. We were able to confirm using scanning electron microscope and X-ray powder diffraction technique,” said Majumdar.

The professor in applied geology began working in Karbi Anglong this January and samples were collected. Since platinum can’t be detected through naked eyes, tests were carried out at the university on samples from the site.

“We got positive results last week. I have shared the findings with few other experts outside Assam and they too have confirmed the presence of platinum,” Majumdar said.

Along with platinum other minerals like iron, vanadium and titanium were also found at the site in Karbi Anglong.

“Details of how much platinum is present at the site will be known with further studies and maybe use of remote sensing technology. But initial observations suggest, the deposit could be big,” he said.

He did not divulge the exact spot where the mineral was found for fear that it may lead to a rush of people. The state government said the commercial extraction of the mineral could benefit Assam and the northeast.

Used in telecommunication pharmaceutical, jewelry and manufacture of high-tech laboratory equipment platinum is expensive because of rarity and growing demand.

In India, the biggest reserves were found in Baula Nausahi in Odisha, followed by Hanumalpura in Karnataka and Sittampundi and Mettuppalaiyam in Tamil Nadu.

SOURCE: Hindustan Times

