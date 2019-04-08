Assam Girl Alishmita Goswami all set to debut in Bollywood

NET Bureau

Guwahati’s Alishmita Goswami is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the upcoming movie Blackboard VS Whiteboard directed by Tarun Bisht in which she’ll be sharing the screen with renowned actors Raghuvir Yadav, Akhilendra Mishra and Ashok Samarth.

Alishmita, who hails from Sorbhog, Assam, had been interested in acting ever since childhood but she got her first break in 2015, in Pankaj Ingti’s music video Ami Axom Dexor Suwali. Since then, she has featured in over a hundred music videos including Zubeen Garg’s Buku Bhori Aase Morom, Neel Akash’s Gun Gun and Bhrigu Kashyap’s Bappa Oi.

Her debut bollywood film is directed by Tarun Bisht, and is based on Indian education system. It has Raghubir Yadav, Pankaj Jha and Dharmendra Singh in other prominent roles.

Apart from the BLACKBOARD v/s WHITEBOARD, Alishmita’s another Bollywood film Brunei will be released this year. This film features Pyaar Ka Panchnama fame actor Raayo in lead along with Alishmita.

Source: GPlus, Magical Assam