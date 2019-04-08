Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 08 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Assam Girl Alishmita Goswami all set to debut in Bollywood

Assam Girl Alishmita Goswami all set to debut in Bollywood
April 08
13:59 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Guwahati’s Alishmita Goswami is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the upcoming movie Blackboard VS Whiteboard directed by Tarun Bisht in which she’ll be sharing the screen with renowned actors  Raghuvir Yadav, Akhilendra Mishra and Ashok Samarth.

Alishmita, who hails from Sorbhog, Assam, had been interested in acting ever since childhood but she got her first break in 2015, in Pankaj Ingti’s music video Ami Axom Dexor Suwali. Since then, she has featured in over a hundred music videos including Zubeen Garg’s Buku Bhori Aase Morom, Neel Akash’s Gun Gun and Bhrigu Kashyap’s Bappa Oi.

Her debut bollywood film is directed by Tarun Bisht, and is based on Indian education system. It has Raghubir Yadav, Pankaj Jha and Dharmendra Singh in other prominent roles.

Apart from the BLACKBOARD v/s WHITEBOARD, Alishmita’s another Bollywood film Brunei will be released this year. This film features Pyaar Ka Panchnama fame actor Raayo in lead along with Alishmita.

Source: GPlus, Magical Assam

Tags
Alishmita GoswamiBlackboard VS WhiteboardBollywood
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.