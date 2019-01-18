Assam Girl Sets New Record at ‘Khelo India’ in Pune

NET Bureau

Bornali Borah from Assam has won gold for the Under-21 45 kg category at the Khelo India, Youth Games held in Pune, Maharashtra.

She has also set the record by lifting 77 kgs in the clean and jerk category, for a total of 132 kg in total weight.

The Khelo India, Youth Games is a revamped initiative by the Government of India for the development of sports among youth.

This year, the event is also hosting participants from colleges and universities, along with students from schools across the country. The sporting event will see a total number of 9000 participants this year.

Source: G Plus