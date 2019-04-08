Assam Girl stars as Protagonist in Malayalam Movie

NET Bureau

12-year-old Fariya Hussein from Dibrugarh is all set to star as the protagonist in Malayalam movie, Pathimoonnu (Thirteen).

The film is slated to release sometime in April of 2019 and has been written and directed by acclaimed director, BN Shajeer Sha and has been produced by Satheesh Sajan of Vellore.

Fariya has already acted in a number of advertisement films before this and has been featured in a music video called, ‘Let girls remain girls’, a musical visual initiative by Go Figure Humanity in support of International Day of the Girl Child by the United Nations and alsoBeti Bachao Beti Padhaocampaign by the Government of India.

She is a student of class VI atChrist Nagar Senior Secondary School and resides in Thiruvananthapuram. She is the daughter of Farhan and Farmin Hussein from Dibrugarh.