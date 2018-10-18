Assam Governement Failed to Maintain Law and Order, Allege Oppositions

NET Bureau

Accusing the BJP-led Assam government of failure on the law-and-order front, major opposition parties in Assam have alleged that the security situation in the state has deteriorated sharply in recent times.

“The BJP-led government has failed miserably in providing security to the common people of the State. The government is busy only in organising pujas, events and festivals. Leave aside protecting the jati, mati and bheti, the Sarbananda Sonowal government has even failed in ensuring the minimum security of the masses,” said Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) spokesperson Rhituparna Konwar.

He said that incidents of killings, crimes against women, robberies and other crimes have started to happen on a daily basis and alluded those to the “incompetence of the Chief Minister”.

“Sonowal has displayed an utter lack of responsibility,” Konwar said.

Citing the recent incidents including the killing of senior SBI official of the bank’s Dadara Branch Junu Sharma and Saturday’s bomb blast in Guwahati, Konwar said that such happenings clearly point to the worsening law-and-order situation in Assam.

“We, from the APCC, urge the Chief Minister to first concentrate on ensuring the safety and security of all India citizens residing in Assam, instead of him merely working to provide shelter to Hindu Bangladeshis in the State,” Konwar said.

He said that recent events have raised doubts regarding the very existence of the government machinery and its functioning in the State.

Meanwhile, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) also alleged that the law-and-order situation in the State is deteriorating.

“The common people are facing a sense of threat and insecurity during the festive season of Durga Puja,” said AIUDF general secretary Aminul Islam.

Citing Saturday’s bomb blast in the city, the killing of Junu Sharma as well as last Friday’s attack on a businessman by miscreants at Gohpur, the AIUDF leader said that the law-and-order situation across Assam is going from bad to worse. He demanded that culprits responsible for the recent incidents be brought to book immediately.

