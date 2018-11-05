Assam Government Approves Projects Worth Rs 5700 Crore, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

NET Bureau

Assam government has approved 5,681 projects of the Public Works Department having financial involvement of Rs 5,700 crore since May this year, PWD Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

The projects include building and upgrading around 7,000 km of roads and conversion of 387 wooden bridges into concrete ones.

“The projects are in various stages. Tenders have been called and works are being allotted. Physical works on the projects are expected to begin by November end-December,” Himanta Biswa Sarma told a press conference in Guwahati, elaborating on the projects taken up by the PWD from the State’s own resources.

Among the approved projects are 50 ‘signature projects’ under the Uttoran Scheme through which Rs 10 crore is being given to each legislative assembly constituency for taking up a road project.

Altogether 636 road projects have been sanctioned for development of internal labour line roads in tea gardens.

These projects are beside the works sanctioned under the PMGSY for development of 9,843 km of roads in 26 districts at an estimated cost of Rs 8,192 crore. In the PMGSY schemes, ten per cent cost will be borne by the State government.

A three-lane railway overbridge at Na Ali of Jorhat has been sanctioned under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme with an estimated cost of Rs 68 crore.

“It is a huge leap forward in terms of capital expenditure. By the next of next year, people will see the results,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma further said the government proposes to take up the Assam Mala Programme – a fifteen-year-long scheme for construction and up-gradation of State highways – during this financial year.

“We intend to cover 2500 km of roads under the programme. The State highways will be built in the standard of the National Highway in terms of quality. We are trying to get the funding from different agencies. If not, we will do it with our own resources. The Assam Mala Programme will have a financial involvement of Rs 5000 crore,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He claimed that the government has overcome the crisis of stone chips as materials are now available from Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan. The forest department has also taken some measures to ensure the availability of the construction materials.

“Moreover, we are using new technology to minimize the use of such materials. Use of CC blocks, cement concreting and soil stabilization through chemicals are initiatives taken to decrease the dependence on stone chips,” Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma added.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune