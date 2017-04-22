Sun, 23 Apr 2017

Assam Government Wants to Ensure Citizenship to Bengali Hindu Migrants: APCC

Assam Government Wants to Ensure Citizenship to Bengali Hindu Migrants: APCC
April 22
12:49 2017
Assam is heading for serious trouble following the series of developments concerning the update of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), this was assessed by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

Addressing a press conference, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora referred to recent development in the Supreme Court concerning the possibility of the Central Government discarding the ration cards as supplementary proof of citizenship and said, “Even though several NGOs and some political parties have taken up the issue, the Government of Assam is silent.”

He further reminded that first, the Gauhati High Court discarded the panchayat certificate and now, it is the ration card.

Bora also alleged that the state government wants to slow down the NRC update works, “The main intention of BJP government is to ensure citizenship to the Bengali Hindu migrants. Assam will witness fresh turmoil, if the state government continues with its current policy.”

