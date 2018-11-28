Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 28 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Assam Government’s Extensive Plans to Mitigate Man-Elephant Conflict

Assam Government’s Extensive Plans to Mitigate Man-Elephant Conflict
November 28
17:46 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Assam forest department will set up control rooms in 11 divisions in order to manage the man-elephant conflict in the state. This was decided in a meeting held at the office of the principal chief conservator of forests, Panjabari on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Assam Forest Minister Parimal Sukhlabaidya and was attended by pollution Control Board of Assam (PCBA) chairman AM Singh, divisional forest officers (DFOs) from across the state, members of NGOs working in the field and other concerned officials.

During the meeting, the minister called for suggestions from the officials on mitigating the man-elephant conflict in the state. Some of the suggestions included setting up of a control room in all divisions with adequate manpower.

“We need to first identify the areas which are most prone to man-animal conflict and set up control rooms in these areas. The control rooms should be functional 24 hours so as to cut the response time in case of any emergency,” said Sukhlabaidya.

This apart, following the footsteps of West Bengal’s ‘Airavat’ vehicles, the state will also procure four vehicles to decrease the trouble caused by man-animal conflict in the state.

These vehicles will be equipped with all state-of-the-art equipment.

SOURCE: G Plus

Image Credit: NE Live

Tags
assamforestMan-Animal ConflictMan-Elephant Conflict
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.