Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 25 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Assam Governor and CM Greet People on Christmas

Assam Governor and CM Greet People on Christmas
December 25
10:50 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal greeted people on the occasion of Christmas. They also extended their best wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion.

In his message Mukhi said, “I convey my greetings and best wishes to the Christians in particular and all the people belonging to all religion on the occasion of Christmas.”

“Christmas is a celebration of the birthday of Jesus Christ and on this occasion let us all rededicate ourselves to the teachings of Lord Jesus for strengthening universal brotherhood, love and compassion for fellow human being.”

The governor asked all to spread the message of peace, co-existence, amity and camaraderie among mankind through joy and merriment.

“As we celebrate the birthday of Lord Jesus Christ, I hope his message of love, peace, tolerance and brotherhood will continues to influence and inspire us,” Sonowal said in a message.

It is an occasion to dedicate ourselves to strengthen the unity and promote harmony, and take the state to newer heights of progress and prosperity, the chief minister said.

-PTI

Tags
Assam governorChristmas
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.