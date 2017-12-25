Assam Governor and CM Greet People on Christmas

Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal greeted people on the occasion of Christmas. They also extended their best wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion.

In his message Mukhi said, “I convey my greetings and best wishes to the Christians in particular and all the people belonging to all religion on the occasion of Christmas.”

“Christmas is a celebration of the birthday of Jesus Christ and on this occasion let us all rededicate ourselves to the teachings of Lord Jesus for strengthening universal brotherhood, love and compassion for fellow human being.”

The governor asked all to spread the message of peace, co-existence, amity and camaraderie among mankind through joy and merriment.

“As we celebrate the birthday of Lord Jesus Christ, I hope his message of love, peace, tolerance and brotherhood will continues to influence and inspire us,” Sonowal said in a message.

It is an occasion to dedicate ourselves to strengthen the unity and promote harmony, and take the state to newer heights of progress and prosperity, the chief minister said.

-PTI