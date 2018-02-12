Assam Governor Appeals to Security Forces to Help Stop Poaching

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has asked the law enforcing agencies to help stop incidents of poaching of rhinos in the state’s Kaziranga National Park.

Mukhi, who chaired a law and order review meeting on Saturday, also reviewed the situation in Assam’s Golaghat district and asked the law enforcing agencies to be on their toes to thwart the recurrence of any inter-state border issue.

The Governor said Assam has earned its name and fame worldwide because of the Kaziranga National Park and its one-horned rhinoceros.

“Indiscriminate killing of the rhinos by the poachers is not only an attack on the creature, it is an attack on the pride of the state,” said Mukhi, adding that although incidents of poaching over the months have reduced drastically, the security agencies must be on their toes to foil any nefarious design to harm the rhinos.

Mukhi also asked the district Superintendent of Police to ensure complete harmony along the boundary areas that the district shares with the other states.

He also hailed the efforts of the security forces that are on duty in the district for maintaining peace and normalcy.

-PTI