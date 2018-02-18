Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 18 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Assam Governor Asks Youths to Become Job Creators

Assam Governor Asks Youths to Become Job Creators
February 18
12:46 2018
Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Saturday asked the youths to think differently and become job creators rather than job seekers.

Youths are enthused in their quest for justice, for bringing about changes and economic growth for all, the Governor said while addressing the fifth North East Graduate Congress.

“Youths should be job creators rather than being job seekers. Sectors like infrastructure, agriculture and service have immense potential of creating jobs and youths should take the advantage and play the role of a catalyst to create jobs in such sectors,” he added.

Mukhi also appealed to youths to work harder and smarter and bring about inclusive growth so that even tiny segment of people living in far flung areas are not left out of the fruits of development.

Addressing the programme at the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya, near here, he also insisted that youths should think differently from their traditional mindset and open up to new ideas to become harbingers of change.

-PTI

Assam governorJagdish MukhiNorth East Graduate Congress
