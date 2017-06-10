Sat, 10 Jun 2017

Assam Governor Felicitates Green Oscar Winner Purnima Devi Barman

Assam Governor Felicitates Green Oscar Winner Purnima Devi Barman
June 10
13:28 2017
Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday felicitated Green Oscar winner and environmentalist Purnima Devi Barman for her role in conservation of the endangered greater adjutant stork.

“Her (Barman’s) untiring work for the conservation of the species augurs well for creating a congenial atmosphere and sensible people dedicated to the conservation of stork,” Purohit said at the felicitation ceremony at the Raj Bhawan. He said Barman’s actions would encourage others to take conservation activities more seriously and give a fresh lease of life to environment issues.

He wished her success in her future endeavours and assured help in her campaign for conservation of the greater adjutant stork.
Barman had launched a campaign for conservation of greater adjutant stork, locally called ‘Hargilla’ at Pacharia, Dadara and Singimari villages of Kamrup district for the protection of the species.

She was conferred the Whitely Awards, also known as the Green Oscars, last month in recognition of her work to conserve the bird species.

-PTI

