Assam Governor felicitates Hima

In recognition to the extraordinary talent and her meteoric rise in the sprint circuit, Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi felicitated Hima Das at a function held at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Fresh from her record breaking feat in the 58th National Inter-State Athletics Championship, at Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium here at Sarusajai, Hima won 2 gold medals in 200 metre and 400 metre sprint.

“I am happy to have run my personal best at my home track and I am privileged to have been felicitated by the Governor. It is special,” expressed Hima.

Hailing the feat of the athlete, Prof. Mukhi said, “The nation in general and the state in particular is proud of the enviable record of Hima Das. In 2016, she started her passion for athletics and within a short span of time, she has bagged several medals through her hard work, perseverance and dedication”.

The Governor also said that her consistency is worth appreciating. He also said that all supports would be provided to Hima to chase her dream. He also believed that she will make the nation proud in the world arena and wished her all success for the World Junior Athletics Championship to be held on 10th to 15th July, 2018 at Finland as well as in the forthcoming Asian Games.

He also said that Hima Das is a source of motivation to other young athletes who can emulate her achievement to scale any height in life. This is stated in a release.

- The Sentinel