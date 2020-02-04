Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi lauds Axam Xahitya Xabha for enriching literature

NET Bureau

Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi has expressed great satisfaction that the AXX (Axam Xahitya Xabha) has been doing well to thwart all challenges coming on the way of promotion of the Assamese language since its inception as the literary body has been very steadfast in the promotion, spread and enrichment of the mother tongue.

Speaking as the chief guest at the 75th biennial AXX session at Sualkuchi on Monday, the Governor said, “In the global arena, the Assamese literature and culture have a respectable position. Since the days of Ahom Kingdom the Assamese literature started its upward journey. It further received a shot in its arm because of the unprecedented patronage from none other than Srimanta Sankardeva and his disciple Madhavdeva. Numerous litterateurs have been contributing to the enrichment of the literature since then. The AXX has been doing a fantastic job in this context.”

The Governor further said, “Language is not just a means of communication. To a large extent, it pervades our cultural and social life. It is intrinsic to an individual and there is a special bond one shares with the mother tongue”.

Referring to Gandhiji, the Governor said that AXX should take adequate steps for ensuring an environment for large-scale use of the mother tongue. He also said that the mother tongue is always required to express one’s feelings and emotions in his or her unique way. The motto of the AXX ‘siro senehi mur bhasha jononi’ is indeed a testimony to the Xabha’s indulgence for mother tongue and promotion of culture and literature of Assam, he said.

Earlier the Governor was felicitated with a phulam gamosa, a jaapi, a memento and a bunch of books.

The noted Sahitya Akademi award-winning Marathi litterateur Biswas Patil was honoured and given away the Dr. Indira Goswami Memorial Prize at the programme. The open session was presided by the newly-elected AXX president Kuldhar Saikia where noted Hindi poet Padmashree Leeladhar Jaguri was also felicitated.

The programme of the day was stared with Krishna Das memorial poets’ meet. It was inaugurated by Rajendra Bardoloi and moderated by Nayan Kashyap and Dr. Baikuntha Rajbongshi.

With the Kamrup district administration declaring the day as a local holiday under the NI Act lakhs of people took part in the session, besides thronging the book fair, the exhibition and the trade fair. The session will conclude on Tuesday.

Source: The Sentinel