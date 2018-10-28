Assam govt buses to switch to ETMs

NET Bureau

The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) is set to automate its ticketing system by introducing electronic ticketing machines.

ETMs will replace conventional tickets issued manually at ticket counters and by bus conductors during travel.

The bus conductors will be provided with hand-held ETMs.

Managing director of ASTC Anand Prakash Tiwari said the process to replace the existing system with the “integrated electronic ticketing system” is targeted to be completed within the next six months.

He said Trimax IT Infrastructure and Services Limited, which has implemented similar projects in other states, has been selected as the service provider for designing, development, implementation, operation, maintenance and management of integrated electronic ticketing solution for intra and inter-city bus services of the ASTC.

Tiwari said Trimax has formed a consortium with Travelyaari — an online portal for booking bus tickets — and Yes Bank for this project.

He said the details of every ticket issued by the ETMs will be stored in the ASTC server.

“The real-time updation of ticket sales by linking the ticketing machines with the ASTC server will ensure that there is no manipulation in ticket sales. This will plug revenue leakage,” Tiwari said.

The ASTC already has a tie-up with redBus for online booking of bus tickets.

Tiwari said the ASTC will also lease out the rooftops of its buildings/properties in the state to parties having experience in solar power generation for installing rooftop solar power generation plants.

In another development, Ashok Bhattarai and Haricharan Boro on Saturday took charge as the chairman and vice-chairman of ASTC.

SOURCE: The Telegraph