Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 12 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Assam Govt Committed to Make State Police One of the Best: CM

Assam Govt Committed to Make State Police One of the Best: CM
December 12
17:18 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Calling for better police-public relationship, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said the Assam government was committed to make the state police “one of the best” in the country.

Asking Assam Police Service probationers to fulfil the pledge of upholding sincerity and honesty in their work and strive hard for regaining people’s faith in the police force, the chief minister said, “We are committed to make Assam Police one of the best in the country.”

The chief minister said at the passing out parade of the probationers at Dergaon that the state government is working to ensure security of every individual and fostering harmony among all communities.

“Make best use of the knowledge that you have acquired during the training in your service. There is no alternative to integrity and honesty and you should perform your duty with commitment, discipline and punctuality,” Sonowal said.

The chief minister said that a Police Academy in line with the National Police Academy, Hyderabad will be set up at Dergaon with state-of-art facility.

He also highlighted the state government’s fight against corruption and the efforts to make Assam free from insurgency and illegal migration.

-PTI

Tags
Assam PoliceAssam Police Service
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.