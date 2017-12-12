Assam Govt Committed to Make State Police One of the Best: CM

Calling for better police-public relationship, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said the Assam government was committed to make the state police “one of the best” in the country.

Asking Assam Police Service probationers to fulfil the pledge of upholding sincerity and honesty in their work and strive hard for regaining people’s faith in the police force, the chief minister said, “We are committed to make Assam Police one of the best in the country.”

The chief minister said at the passing out parade of the probationers at Dergaon that the state government is working to ensure security of every individual and fostering harmony among all communities.

“Make best use of the knowledge that you have acquired during the training in your service. There is no alternative to integrity and honesty and you should perform your duty with commitment, discipline and punctuality,” Sonowal said.

The chief minister said that a Police Academy in line with the National Police Academy, Hyderabad will be set up at Dergaon with state-of-art facility.

He also highlighted the state government’s fight against corruption and the efforts to make Assam free from insurgency and illegal migration.

-PTI