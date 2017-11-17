Assam Govt Committed to Uplift Tea Community: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said that the state government is committed to the development of the tea community. The chief minister also said that the community has made lots of contribution to the greater Assamese society.

“Our government is committed to facilitate the required infrastructure for ushering in development in the tea garden areas,” Sonowal said while speaking at the inaugural function of the Civil Service Examination 2017-18 training programme for the youths of the tea tribes community.

Stating that the government would want to increase the number of students for the training programme from 30 to 300 in the coming years, Sonowal urged the students not to take the training casually.

“You should become the beacon of light and symbol of optimism for your community which has not been able to reap the benefits of development for many decades”, he said.

The chief minister also informed that the state government would organise ‘Shramik Kalyan Divas’ on November 23 in memory of Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha’s late prominent leader Santosh Kumar Topno.

-PTI