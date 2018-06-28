Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 28 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Assam Govt Committed to Women Empowerment: Sarbananda

Assam Govt Committed to Women Empowerment: Sarbananda
June 28
12:49 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said that his government was committed to women empowerment and had launched the Kanaklata Mahila Sabalikaran Achoni (KMSA) to take the commitment forward.

“When women are encouraged to take lead and ensure respect for them, the society marches towards progress,” Sonowal said at the ‘Mahila Samaroh’ 2018, organised by Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM) and Panchayat and Rural Development Department in Tinsukia.

The government has launched Kanaklata Mahila Sabalikaran Achoni to ensure financial independence in the state, he said. Under this scheme, grants will be provided to 1.26 lakh women self-help groups (SHGs) in the first phase and in the next, another one lakh SHGs will be given as financial grant.

Sonowal urged the SHGs to make good use of the financial grant and gain financial independence. Moreover, in recognition of the good works of the SHGs, first, second and third position will be adjudged and rewards of Rs 5lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively will be provided to them.

Sonowal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded top priority to women empowerment and the state government has taken steps to spread girl education in the state.

He said under the Ujjawala Scheme, the Centre has given free LPG connection to five crore consumers across the country and the state government has given 16 lakh free LPG connections to women beneficiaries under the scheme.

-PTI

Tags
KMSAnarendra modiSarbananda Sonowal
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.