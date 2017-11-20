Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 20 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Assam Govt Declares Holiday in View of Namai Barak Festival

Assam Govt Declares Holiday in View of Namai Barak Festival
November 20
10:53 2017
The Assam government has declared a holiday on Monday under the NI Act in three districts of Barak valley in view of the ‘Namami Barak’ festival. The three districts are Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj.

“On the occasion of the celebration of Namami Barak, the Government of Assam has declared a public holiday on November 20, 2017 within the jurisdiction of three districts of Barak valley,” an official release said.

It also said that all offices under Government of Assam, revenue and magisterial courts and educational institutions in the three districts will remain closed.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday inaugurated ‘Namami Barak’ festival at Silchar. President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to attend the closing ceremony of the festival on Monday.

-PTI

