Assam Govt Grant for 39 Ailing Journalists

The Assam government on Saturday decided to provide one-time financial grant of Rs 10,72,343 to 39 ailing scribes and their families under the Journalists Medical Welfare Scheme this year.

The one-time financial grant was finalised in a meeting of the selection committee of Journalists Medical Welfare Scheme, chaired by Additional Chief Secretary of Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD) AK Singh, an official release said.

The meeting thoroughly scrutinised the proforma and necessary documents submitted by the applicants before finalising the list of beneficiaries under the scheme, it said.

Since the inception of the welfare scheme in 2012, a total amount of Rs 69,81,343 has been disbursed to 157 journalists, it added.

-PTI