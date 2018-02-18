Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 18 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Assam Govt Grant for 39 Ailing Journalists

Assam Govt Grant for 39 Ailing Journalists
February 18
12:44 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Assam government on Saturday decided to provide one-time financial grant of Rs 10,72,343 to 39 ailing scribes and their families under the Journalists Medical Welfare Scheme this year.

The one-time financial grant was finalised in a meeting of the selection committee of Journalists Medical Welfare Scheme, chaired by Additional Chief Secretary of Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD) AK Singh, an official release said.

The meeting thoroughly scrutinised the proforma and necessary documents submitted by the applicants before finalising the list of beneficiaries under the scheme, it said.

Since the inception of the welfare scheme in 2012, a total amount of Rs 69,81,343 has been disbursed to 157 journalists, it added.

-PTI

Tags
Assam Journalists
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.