Assam Govt Plans More Concessions for Industries

The Assam government, which is aiming to transform Guwahati into a gateway to South East Asia, is working on ways to provide “more industrial concessions” from its own resources to woo investors to the state, a minister said.

The state government is expected to come out with a definite policy on the matter during the upcoming “Global Investors’ Summit” to be held in Guwahati in the first week of February next year.

“We are thinking to provide more industrial concessions from own resources. The concessions will be in addition to what the Centre is providing. We have been conducting meetings to weigh whether we can go little beyond the policies announced by the Government of India.

“We are also discussing whether the state can provide interest subventions and others,” state’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday evening.

The state would announce several initiatives at the upcoming investment conclave, he said, adding that hopefully, “by the time conclave commences, the state would be able to put forth a definite policy” before the industries.

Inaugurating FMCG company Emami’s third manufacturing plant at Pacharia in Kamrup district on Tuesday, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the north-eastern state had geared up to become the gateway of South East Asia.

“With open mind and hand, we are ready to cooperate with investors. We are aiming to make Guwahati the gateway of South East Asia. The state has already started to strengthen its infrastructure, so that we can accommodate all in Guwahati. We have even extended the state capital region, so that businesses can run their business activities from here,” he said.

The government had proposed to the Centre to extend the Regional Air Connectivity scheme to ASEAN countries because capitals of these countries are within two hours of flying time from Guwahati.

