Assam Govt Revises Wages for Private Security Agency Workers

Assam government has revised the minimum wages payable to employees or workers employed under private security agencies, an official release said.

According to a notification issued by the Labour Welfare Department, the state government, after consultation with the Minimum Wages Advisory Board, has revised the minimum wages of employees. The revised minimum wages of a security officer is Rs 18,700, supervisor Rs 15,600, gunman (armed) Rs 13,700 and Security Guard (Unarmed) Rs 10,700.

Accommodation, Employers’ Contribution of any EPF/ESI and any other social scheme is excluded from the minimum rates of wages. In addition to fixed rate of minimum wages, the employees shall be entitled to Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) at the rate of 100 per cent over rise and fall of Index Point in the All India Consumer Price Index for industrial workers calculated with reference to the wages of workers.

The rate of VDA will be calculated every six months on the basis of the changes in CPI during the intervening period, the release added. The overtime rate shall be twice the ordinary rates of wages which shall be payable for every work in excess of 8 hours in a day and 48 hours in a week.

Workers shall be allowed a day’s rest every week. The notification has come into effect from January 1, 2018, the release added.

-PTI