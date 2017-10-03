Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 03 Oct 2017

Northeast Today

Assam Govt to Gift Khadi Dress to Government Employees

Assam Govt to Gift Khadi Dress to Government Employees
October 03
12:14 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

In a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the Assam government has decided to gift Khadi clothes to all government employees, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on the Mahatma’s 148th birth anniversary.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has asked the Khadi Board to execute the plan, Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of a function on Monday.

“I think this will also help in reviving the dying Khadi Board. If the Board can execute this properly, we can also think of making school uniforms of Khadi cloth,” said Sarma.

The Minister, however, said that there would not be any pressure on the employees to wear Khadi. “We can give shirts to men and salwar to women employees. We are going to give coupons to the employees and they can get it from any of the stores of the Khadi Board.”

“We are not going to force them to wear the dress,” he said, adding that employees would wear the dress on their own as Khadi “looks so good”.

He said the gifts will hopefully be given to the employees before the Rongali Bihu in April. There are four lakh employees under the state government and such a plan would cost the state exchequer more than Rs 12 crore. Sarma said the government has already earmarked funds for the project in the budget.

-IANS

Tags
Himanta Biswa SarmaKhadi DressMahatma Gandhi
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Most Shared Posts

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.