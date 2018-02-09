Assam Govt Trying to Include Six Ethnic Communities in ST List

The Assam government is trying to include the state’s six ethnic communities in the Scheduled Tribe (Plains) list and is sending regular proposals to the Centre in this regard, state minister Pramila Rani Brahma told the Assembly on Thursday.

At present, granting ST status to the six communities is being studied by the Centre, the welfare of plains tribes backward classes minister said.

The state government has been holding meetings with the committee that was set up for working out the modalities on it, Brahma said in reply to a question by Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita.

Stating that the state government has been extending cooperation to the Centre on the issue, he said the committee is yet to submit its report on the matter.

The six ethnic communities are Chutia, Tai Ahom, Moran, Matak, Koch Rajbongshi and Tea Tribe.

-PTI