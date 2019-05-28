Assam: Kamakhya Tasa, Biren Baishya File Nominations for Rajya Sabha Polls

NET Bureau
Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Asom Gana Parishad’s Birendra Prasad Baishyafiled their nominations for the ensuing Rajya Sabha elections slated for June 7 next in Guwahati on Tuesday.
Both Tasa and Baishya were named as the candidates for the two posts that will fall vacant as the tenure of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and Santius Kujur will expire on June 14 this year.
Tasa who belongs to the Tea tribe community won the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from prestigious Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency in Assam overthrowing a strong Congress legacy.
AGP veteran Birendra Prasad Baishya has been named earlier as the consensus candidate for the second Rajya Sabha seat of the ruling alliance partners.
Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state finance minister and convenor of North Eastern Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Himanta Biswa Sarma, state BJP president Ranjit Dass and AGP president Atul Bora among others were present when the duo filed their nomination at the State Secretariat at Dispur on Tuesday.
Both Tasa and Baishya submitted their nomination papers to returning officer A N Deka.
It is very likely that both the candidates will be declared winners after the 3 pm on May 31, the last date for filing of nomination.
While the Congress is unlikely to field any candidate this time due to shortage of numbers to ensure victory for its candidate, the BJP has decided to field Tasa in one seat while it has given the other seat to its alliance partner AGP.
Notably, the third seat which will fall vacant next year will be given to another alliance partner Bodoland People’s Front (BPF). This was announced by NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma after filing of the nomination.
Source: Northeast Now