Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 28 May 2019

Northeast Today

Assam: Kamakhya Tasa, Biren Baishya File Nominations for Rajya Sabha Polls

Assam: Kamakhya Tasa, Biren Baishya File Nominations for Rajya Sabha Polls
May 28
17:19 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Asom Gana Parishad’s Birendra Prasad Baishyafiled their nominations for the ensuing Rajya Sabha elections slated for June 7 next in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Both Tasa and Baishya were named as the candidates for the two posts that will fall vacant as the tenure of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and Santius Kujur will expire on June 14 this year.

 Earlier on Monday, BJP’s central election committee secretary J P Nadda in a statement said that the party has decided the name of Tasa for one of the two Rajya Sabha seats.

Tasa who belongs to the Tea tribe community won the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from prestigious Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency in Assam overthrowing a strong Congress legacy.

AGP veteran Birendra Prasad Baishya has been named earlier as the consensus candidate for the second Rajya Sabha seat of the ruling alliance partners.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, state finance minister and convenor of North Eastern Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Himanta Biswa Sarma, state BJP president Ranjit Dass and AGP president Atul Bora among others were present when the duo filed their nomination at the State Secretariat at Dispur on Tuesday.

Both Tasa and Baishya submitted their nomination papers to returning officer A N Deka.

It is very likely that both the candidates will be declared winners after the 3 pm on May 31, the last date for filing of nomination.

While the Congress is unlikely to field any candidate this time due to shortage of numbers to ensure victory for its candidate, the BJP has decided to field Tasa in one seat while it has given the other seat to its alliance partner AGP.

Notably, the third seat which will fall vacant next year will be given to another alliance partner Bodoland People’s Front (BPF). This was announced by NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma after filing of the nomination.

 

 

Source: Northeast Now

Tags
assamBiren BaishyaKamakhya TasaRajya Sabha Polls
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.