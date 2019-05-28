Assam: Kamakhya Tasa, Biren Baishya File Nominations for Rajya Sabha Polls

NET Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Asom Gana Parishad’s Birendra Prasad Baishyafiled their nominations for the ensuing Rajya Sabha elections slated for June 7 next in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Both Tasa and Baishya were named as the candidates for the two posts that will fall vacant as the tenure of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and Santius Kujur will expire on June 14 this year.

Earlier on Monday, BJP’s central election committee secretary J P Nadda in a statement said that the party has decided the name of Tasa for one of the two Rajya Sabha seats.