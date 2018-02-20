‘Assam Looking to Increase Trade Ties with ASEAN Countries’

Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi on Monday said the state government is pushing for development of infrastructure facilities and increasing trade ties with ASEAN countries.

“The Central as well as the state government are pushing for development of infrastructure facilities, giving top priority to road, air, river and digital connectivity,” Mukhi told reporters in Guwahati.

ASEAN countries are not more than one-hour-thirty minutes from Guwahati, and these countries’ consulates in Guwahati will lead to a “lot of trade and commerce with them”, he said.

The road to Thailand through Myanmar will be completed by the year end for boosting trade and tourism with ASEAN nations, Mukhi said. The Governor added that all houses in Guwahati will get water connection and sewerage system by 2020.

-PTI