Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 20 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

‘Assam Looking to Increase Trade Ties with ASEAN Countries’

‘Assam Looking to Increase Trade Ties with ASEAN Countries’
February 20
13:13 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi on Monday said the state government is pushing for development of infrastructure facilities and increasing trade ties with ASEAN countries.

“The Central as well as the state government are pushing for development of infrastructure facilities, giving top priority to road, air, river and digital connectivity,” Mukhi told reporters in Guwahati.

ASEAN countries are not more than one-hour-thirty minutes from Guwahati, and these countries’ consulates in Guwahati will lead to a “lot of trade and commerce with them”, he said.

The road to Thailand through Myanmar will be completed by the year end for boosting trade and tourism with ASEAN nations, Mukhi said. The Governor added that all houses in Guwahati will get water connection and sewerage system by 2020.

-PTI

Tags
Assam governorProf Jagdish Mukhi
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.