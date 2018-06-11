Assam Lynching: 13 Arrested for Posting Hate Messages

Police in Assam have arrested 13 people for posting hate messages on social media over the lynching of two youths in Karbi Anglong district by villagers who mistook them to be child abductors, an official said on Monday.

Ten people were arrested on Sunday evening and three others on Monday morning.

The 13, arrested from different parts of the state, posted either hate messages or fake information regarding the killings that took place in Dokmoka area on June 8, the officer said.

So far, 16 people have been arrested in connection with the brutal murders of Nilotpal Das and Abhijeet Nath near the Kathilangso waterfall.

The police say more people have been identified and could be arrested.

-IANS