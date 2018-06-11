Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 11 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Assam Lynching: 13 Arrested for Posting Hate Messages

Assam Lynching: 13 Arrested for Posting Hate Messages
June 11
13:58 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Police in Assam have arrested 13 people for posting hate messages on social media over the lynching of two youths in Karbi Anglong district by villagers who mistook them to be child abductors, an official said on Monday.

Ten people were arrested on Sunday evening and three others on Monday morning.

The 13, arrested from different parts of the state, posted either hate messages or fake information regarding the killings that took place in Dokmoka area on June 8, the officer said.

So far, 16 people have been arrested in connection with the brutal murders of Nilotpal Das and Abhijeet Nath near the Kathilangso waterfall.

The police say more people have been identified and could be arrested.

-IANS

Tags
Assam Lynching
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.