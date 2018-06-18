Assam Lynching: One More Arrested, Total Tally Rises to 31

One more person was arrested on Sunday in connection with the lynching of two youths in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district last week, taking the total number of arrests to 31 in the case.

An Assam Police spokesperson said one person, identified as Okon Daimary, was arrested during the day for his alleged involvement in the June 8 lynching.

Besides the arrest of 31 persons in the lynching case, the police have taken into custody 35 on the charge of posting hate messages and rumours on social media in the last six days.

On June 8, two friends Nilotpal Das and Abhijeet Nath had gone to Kangthilangso waterfall in Karbi Anglong district. While returning, their vehicle was stopped at Panjuri Kachari by villagers, who pulled them out of the car and beat them for hours before killing them suspecting them as child-lifters.

The brutal killing was recorded by locals on their mobile phones and circulated on social media. Peace marches and candle light prayers were organised at many places across the state on Sunday.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has announced to conduct the trial of the lynching in a fast track court.

The main accused Alfajoz Timung, who was out on bail in an old murder case and was arrested for the lynching, had allegedly asked the villagers over phone to stop the vehicle of the two claiming they were child-lifters.

