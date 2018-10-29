Assam Man Kills Self After Being Marked D-Voter

NET Bureau

A man in north-central Assam’s Udalguri district, marked as doubtful voter before his name was published in the complete draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), was found dead on Sunday morning.

Dipak Debnath, 50, received a notice from a Foreigners’ Tribunal in district headquarters Udalguri on July 29, a day before the NRC complete draft came out.

Relatives said the notice troubled him so much that the joy of his family – comprising his wife and two daughters – over the inclusion of names in the NRC was short-lived.

“We found Debnath’s lifeless body behind his house. The family has not yet filed an FIR, but we are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the nature of his death,” the officer in charge of Harisinga police station said, declining to be named.

Troubled Over Notice

Uttam Debnath, a nephew of the deceased, said his uncle had lived in dread of being sent to a detention camp.

“He hardly ever felt assured that there could have been some mistake somewhere since all their citizenship documents were vetted by officials before inclusion in the NRC,” he said.

“Not everybody can handle the pressure of a situation where one can be made stateless. The D-voter and foreigners’ tag has killed many like him. The harassment must stop,” Bapi Sarkar, assistant general secretary of All Assam Bengali Youth Students’ Association, said.

SOURCE: The Hindu