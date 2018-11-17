Assam Minister to Campaign in Tripura

NET Bureau

NEDA chairman Himanta Biswa Sarma is all set to hit the BJP’s campaign trail for the forthcoming Mizoram Assembly elections, party sources informed on Friday.

Sarma is scheduled to arrive at the Naisingpara Reang refugee camp in Kanchanpur subdivision on Sunday (November 18). He will campaign in some refugee camps.

The visit of Sarma, considered an ace BJP strategist in the North East region, assumes significance in view of the fact that there are over 35,000 Reang (Bru) refugees living in Kanchanpur and Panisagar subdivisions of Tripura.

Over 11,000 of these camp inmates are voters of Mizoram as they belong to the neighbouring State. Bru voters are a major factor in at least five Assembly constituencies of Mizoram, which goes to polls on November 28.

The BJP wants to cash in on the Bru votes as the ruling Congress in Mizoram did not work towards resolving the vexed refugee issue, sources said, adding that if the refugee voters support the saffron party, it would get a shot in the arm.

Meanwhile, Tripura BJP general secretary Pratima Bhowmik and Social Welfare Minister Santana Chakma are campaigning for the party in areas adjacent to Tripura.

