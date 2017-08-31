Assam Ministers to Visit Flood-Hit Areas

The Assam cabinet on Thursday took a decision that all ministers and senior officers of the state government will visit all flood affected areas from September 15 next.

A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, took the decision to extend necessary support for implementation of Swacch Bharat Mission in flood affected areas and ministers and officers would visit these areas to ensure the same, Industry Minister Chandramohan Patowary briefed reporters after the meeting.

The cabinet also took a decision that families of deceased employees will get the last pay of the employee till the time of his retirement instead of appointment on compassionate grounds and this will be effective from April one, 2017.

Patowary said that it was also decided that a new unit of Assam Petrochemicals Limited would be constructed with an outlay of Rs 1337 crore. The cabinet also approved the Municipal Administration Reform Bill and consequently all Municipal Boards will have officers from Administrative Service, Finance Service and Engineering Service.

The cabinet also approved Bills for formation of Assam State Capital Region, setting up of Majuli University of Culture and setting up three new universities, namely Bhattadev University, Madhabdev University and Rabindranath Tagore University.

Assam State Population Bill, focussing on women empowerment, was also approved The cabinet also approved 32 bighas of land at Beltola in Guwahati for construction of International Trade Centre where twin towers having 65 storeys will be constructed, Patowary added.

-PTI