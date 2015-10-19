Assam MLA Rumi Nath Converts to Hinduism

Congress MLA Rumi Nath has converted to Hinduism at the Sri Sri Loknath Baba temple in Borkhola, Cachar district in Assam.

The 36 year-old Congress legislator of Borkhola, who was arrested for her alleged links with one of the most-wanted car-theft kingpin Anil Chauhan, is not new to controversies.

She left her first husband and married Facebook friend Jackie Zakir. Before the marriage she had converted to Islam.

Rumi and her second husband Jaki Jakir, whom she married without divorcing her first husband, were beaten up and injured by a mob of 200 people at Karimganj town in July 2012.