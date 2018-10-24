Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 24 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Assam MLA Terash Gowalla resigns

October 24
12:06 2018
NET Bureau

BJP MLA Terash Gowalla on Tuesday resigned from the Assam Assembly citing unhappiness over the functioning of the saffron party.

Gowalla, who represents Duliajan in the state Legislative Assembly, sent his resignation letter to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Gowalla’s resignation came a day after the Sonowal-led government appointed 40 legislators and leaders of the BJP and its alliance partners in various positions at state public sector undertakings.

“I have sent a letter to Chief Minister who is the leader of the Legislature Party. I feel that I am not doing justice to my constituency and I am not able to work,” Gowalla said.

The MLAs, appointed as chairpersons of different corporations, have been given the rank and status of either a Cabinet Minister or a Minister of State.

SOURCE: Business Standard

Assam BJPMLA Terash GowallaTerash Gowalla resigns
