Assam MLA Terash Gowalla Withdraws Resignation

NET Bureau

BJP legislator from Duliajan constituency Terash Gowalla, who had on Tuesday announced his resignation from the State Assembly expressing unhappiness over being kept in the dark about the appointment of the new chairperson of the Assam Gas Company Ltd (AGCL), on Thursday withdrew his resignation.

“Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called me for a meeting last night. We had a long discussion. He clarified certain points, which were in my mind. He also assured me that in the future all matters and issues related to my constituency will be decided after consultation with me and the party cadres of the constituency,” Terash Gowalla told The Assam Tribune.

Speaking further, MLA Terash Gowalla added, “I am satisfied (with what the CM said). After all, he is the Chief Minister and he is running a coalition government. Some things happen. But I have no complaints now.”

Terash Gowalla had resigned a day after Sonowal appointed chairpersons and vice chairpersons of various State government companies and corporations.

Among the new appointees, Sadiya MLA Bolin Chetia was made the AGCL chairman with the rank and status of a Cabinet Minister. The AGCL headquarter is located at Duliajan.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune