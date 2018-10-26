Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 26 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Assam MLA Terash Gowalla Withdraws Resignation

Assam MLA Terash Gowalla Withdraws Resignation
October 26
11:40 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

BJP legislator from Duliajan constituency Terash Gowalla, who had on Tuesday announced his resignation from the State Assembly expressing unhappiness over being kept in the dark about the appointment of the new chairperson of the Assam Gas Company Ltd (AGCL), on Thursday withdrew his resignation.

“Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called me for a meeting last night. We had a long discussion. He clarified certain points, which were in my mind. He also assured me that in the future all matters and issues related to my constituency will be decided after consultation with me and the party cadres of the constituency,” Terash Gowalla told The Assam Tribune.

Speaking further, MLA Terash Gowalla added, “I am satisfied (with what the CM said). After all, he is the Chief Minister and he is running a coalition government. Some things happen. But I have no complaints now.”

Terash Gowalla had resigned a day after Sonowal appointed chairpersons and vice chairpersons of various State government companies and corporations.

Among the new appointees, Sadiya MLA Bolin Chetia was made the AGCL chairman with the rank and status of a Cabinet Minister. The AGCL headquarter is located at Duliajan.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune

Tags
BJPMLA REsignationPoliticsSarbananda SonowalTerosh Gowalla
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.