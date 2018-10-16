Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 16 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Assam MP Suggests Using Designated Camps of Former Militants for Promoting Tourism

Assam MP Suggests Using Designated Camps of Former Militants for Promoting Tourism
October 16
14:59 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Casinos, country liquor and visits to flood-affected areas and camps of surrendered militants will help promote tourism in Assam, a state known for its tea estates, a member of Parliament has suggested.

Biswajit Daimary, Rajya Sabha MP representing Bodo People’s Front (BPF), also said photographs of commander-in-chief of banned United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) Paresh Baruah should be used in promotional campaigns.

“A visit to Assam should not be restricted to visit to the national parks and see the one-horned rhinos. People come to witness our lifestyle and enjoy a bit. But if there are restrictions on consuming liquor or dance a bit how will they have a fun-filled vacation,” Daimary said.

The MP made the comments while attending a program in Guwahati on Monday to release a promotional video of state tourism featuring Assam’s brand ambassador, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra. He also suggested taking tourists to camps of surrendered militants of various insurgent outfits and flood-affected areas.

“Designated camps of former militants should be on the tourism map. Tourists should be able to visit these places, interact with the former militants. Many people haven’t seen floods. They can visit flood-affected areas and know more about the issue,” he said.

Comparing actor Chopra with Baruah, Daimary said promoting the leader of the banned outfit could have given the tourism campaign a much wider publicity.

“Baruah is the most well-known person from Assam. Imagine the kind of publicity it could have generated if we were able to use his photos in promotional campaigns,” the MP said.

The Assam government has already relaxed its excise policy to promote commercial production and sale of traditional liquors used by various tribes in the state.

Chairperson of Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) Jayanta Malla Baruah welcomed most of the suggestions and said if implemented in a positive way they would boost tourism.

 “If we are able to promote monsoon tourism, it would definitely benefit the sector. And tourists going to designated camps of former militants would get to know about them better,” he said.

SOURCE: Hindustan Times

Tags
Assam MPatdcBiswajit Daimarymilitants campParesh Baruah
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.