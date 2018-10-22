Assam NRC Row: ‘Humiliated’ Teacher kills Self in Mangaldoi

NET Bureau

A retired teacher-turned lawyer from Mangaldoi in Darrang district of Assam allegedly committed suicide over being distressed over the exclusion of his name from the NRC Final Draft of Assam.

Nirod Kumar Das who practiced law after retiring from his earlier profession allegedly hung himself at his residence in Mangaldoi to escape the embarrassment of being labeled a foreigner. 74-year-old Das’ family found him hanging in his room after returning from a morning walk on Sunday.

This is the third case of suicide in Assam after the publication of the NRC Final Draft on July 30 which excluded the name of around 40 lakh applicants.Mr. Das studied law after serving as a teacher at a government school for 34 years.

According to his family members, Mr. Das left behind a suicide note in which he stated that the reason behind this drastic step is to ” escape the humiliation of being marked as a foreigner after the NRC process”. Das also wrote that no one is to be blamed for his death and asked his family members to clear his debt of Rs 1200 each which he owed to five people.

Police sources said that except Das, the names of all his family members including his wife, three daughters, their husbands were included in the list.

The situation in Assam’s Kharupetia town remained grim today after a students’ group called for a day-long bandh as a mark of protest against the exclusion of the retired teacher’s name from the Assam NRC Final Draft.

Mr. Das was also recently served a notice from the Foreigners’ Tribunal.

Das’ family said that he had been upset since a local NRC processing center informed him that he had been marked a foreigner and was given a document.

His agitated family members and locals refused to allow the police to take his body for an autopsy on Sunday and demanded action against the local NRC center.

The District Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police later visited the deceased’s house and assured his family members of a probe to find out why Mr. Das’ name was excluded and how he was marked as a ‘foreigner’.