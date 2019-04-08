Assam Paan Shop Owner’s Son Shines in UPSC Exam

NET Bureau

Of the 13 candidates from Assam, who cleared the prestigious civil services examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Mriganka Sekhar Pathak secured the highest rank (103). However, the success story of the son of a paan shop owner, Rahul Kumar Gupta, has caught the attention of the masses.

Rahul Kumar Gupta, the son a paan shop owner of Sivasagar district, is pursuing his higher education from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi after completing his graduation from Kirori Mal College in New Delhi. He appeared in HSLC examination from Godhula Brown Memorial English School, Sivasagar and completed his higher secondary from Sivasagar Junior College.

Expressing his happiness over his son’s achievement, Omprakash Gupta said that it was really tough for him to run the family of eight members.

“I really had to work hard to run the family with this small paan shop, Janata Paan Bhandar. I open the shop at six in the morning and continue till 9 pm. It was really hard because I had six students in my family. However, today, my son’s result has waived of all my hard work over the years,” Omprakash Gupta said.

Rahul’s mother, Anita Gupta, was emotional when she recalled her days when she had to manage the family from the earnings of the small paan shop.

“Today, I am very happy. Right from his childhood, Rahul was very talented and academically brilliant. While his friends would be busy playing, he never went there to join them. He would always study in one of the corners of our small house,” she recalled.

Ranjita Sharma (130 rank), Namita Sharma (145 rank), Dipankar Choudhury (166 rank), Garima Sharma (170 rank), Rishava Garg (200 rank), Rahul Kumar Gupta (286 rank), Aranyak Saikia (287 rank), Phourmaan Brahma (429 rank), Abhishek Goswami (525 rank), Tapash Basumatary (645 rank) and Sourabh Sharma (656 rank) secured positions in the civil services examination 2018, the results of which were declared on Friday.

Aranyak Saikia, who secured 287 rank this time, is the son of Assam director general of police (DGP) Kuladhar Saikia and senior officer of Indian Railway Service (IRS) and prominent writer Leena Sharma. Aranyak, who is working as an IPS officer in Karnataka, had got an all-India rank of 147 last year.

