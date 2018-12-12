Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 12 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Assam Panchayat Election Result 2018 Live: BJP Ahead of Congress, AGP

Assam Panchayat Election Result 2018 Live: BJP Ahead of Congress, AGP
December 12
14:34 2018
NET Bureau

Counting of votes is going on for Assam Panchayat Elections 2018. More than 78,000 candidates are in the fray in the elections. There are 82 percent polling in two phases. Polling in 53 polling booths in 10 districts was voted in the second phase of the election. Here 75 percent of the voters cast their vote. The first phase of polling was conducted on December 5 in 16 districts.

As per the preliminary trends, the BJP is ahead in elections for Anchalik Parishad, Panchayat Sabhapati and Panchayat Sadasya.

In the first phase elections, 81.5 percent voting was held. On Sunday, 35,056 candidates were standing in the ground for the election of 169 District Council, 895 Zonal Council, 895 Gram Panchayat Chairmen and 8,950 Gram Panchayat members in Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, South Salemara, Goalpara, Chachar, Helakandi, Karimganj, and Hosii.

Explain that for the Assam Panchayat elections, BJP, Congress, Assam Gun Council, Bodoland Peoples Front, Left Party and AIUDF were fighting mainly for big parties in the state.

One of the largest states in the North-East will announce the results of the Panchayat elections in Assam earlier this year. The fate of more than 78,000 electorates will be decided for this, the counting of votes has started.

This time the issue of NRC is the biggest issue in Assam, in this election the BJP government is being seen as a litmus test. It is believed that the results of these elections will determine the condition and direction of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

 

Source: TIMESNOWNEWS.COM

Image Credit: India.com

This may take a second or two.