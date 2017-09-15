Assam Partners with Rajasthan to Explore Culture, Tourism

Assam is partnering with Rajasthan to hold a series of programmes to give people from their state the experience of each other’s cultural diversity.

Launching the initiative, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday noted that the two states have shared very strong cultural, economic and social relations down the ages and this bond will be further enhanced with such exchanges.

An Assamese food festival is being held at the Rajasthan state guest house in Delhi as part of the programme. Also items related to traditional Assamese lifestyle including mask culture of Majuli and handloom and handicraft products have been displayed.

The initiative is a harbinger of stronger ties and improved bonding between the two states, Sonowal said. The exchange is part of the central government’s ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ (One India, strong India) programme under which Assam will showcase the culture, traditions and practices of the state to people of Rajasthan and vice versa.

Sonowal said the programme will enhance understanding and bonding between the two states which dates back to several centuries.

“On the commercial front, both the states export and import many commodities which help towards our mutual economic growth. “This bond between us is very precious and we have to live together and work together for a stronger and united India,” he said.

