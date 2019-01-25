Assam Police Arranges Massive Security Ahead of Republic Day

NET Bureau

To ensure safe Republic Day celebrations, the Assam police have arranged massive security across the State. A high alert has also been issued across the State.

Meanwhile, preparations for the Republic Day celebration are on in full swing at the Veterinary College playground at Khanapara, where the central programme will be held. Thousands of people are expected to attend the ceremony.

Several militant organisations have called for a total boycott of Republic Day.

“Special attention is being paid to people who are travelling here from outside the State. Miscreants from outside State may act as hired gun by rebel groups. Checking has been intensified at all the entry and exit points of the city,” informed top police official.

Reports also suggested that security forces have been also deployed into the jungles along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, the Assam-Nagaland border and the Assam-Bhutan borders.

Source: Pratidin Time