Assam Police Arrests Student for Sending Threatening Message to PM, CM

August 11
13:00 2017
In a shocking incident, Assam police has recently arrested a college student in Majuli for allegedly sending threatening messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health, Education and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through a Facebook account.

The student has been identified as Manuranjan Boruah (19).

According to Majuli SP Vaibhav Nimbalkar, the student was apprehended from Bongaon area of the district. The accused further claims to represent United Mahabir Force of Assam (UMFA), an unheard of organisation.

“The youth also had reportedly posted a threatening message to one girl from Bongaon on the Facebook,” said the SP.

Assam police tracked the accused with the help of Crime Branch, Special Branch of Guwahati and CID, Assam within 24 hours of receiving the complaint.

Manuranjan Boruah
