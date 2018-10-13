Assam Police Officer Conferred With Kirti Chakra

NET Bureau

Inspector Lohit Sonowal, who laid down his life in Tinsukia, Assam, on April 19, 2013, while fighting with ULFA militants, has been conferred with the Kirti Chakra posthumously.

Late Sonowal upheld indomitable courage and a display of exemplary leadership while locking horns with the dreaded group of militants. The operation that took his life was carried out jointly with the CRPF.

“On April 19, 2013, the late inspector received information that a group of ULFA cadres were taking shelter at Kordoiguri village of Tinsukia district. On receiving the inputs, a joint operation was launched and during the search operation, one police team led by Sonowal noticed some unusual movements in a house and they cordoned the nearby area and waited for the first light,” an official from the Home Ministry informed.

“As the operation party approached the suspected house, a woman with two children came out of the house and on seeing police presence, she immediately warned the extremists taking shelter inside the house. Immediately, the armed extremists came out of the house and started firing indiscriminately aiming at the police party,” the official further said, adding, “Though the police inspector was under direct line of firing, disregarding his personal safety, he single handedly first managed to rescue the woman along with two children, who were caught in between the gunfire and quickly ducked himself behind the nearby trees for taking cover and retaliated the fire.”

In the fierce gun battle, one ULFA cadre was killed, one re-entered the house and the remaining fled from the area. The cadre who re-entered the house later opened indiscriminate fire lobbed grenades towards Sonowal and he sustained bullet injuries during the cross fire. The brave inspector later succumbed to his injuries. However, before dying, Sonowal eliminated two ULFA cadres.

It may be mentioned here that the Kirti Chakra is the country’s military award for valour, courage action and self-sacrifice. It is second in order of precedence of peacetime gallantry awards after the Ashoka Chakra.

SOURCE: Business Standard