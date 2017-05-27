Assam Police Team in Tripura to Get Details from KLO

Concerned with the arrest of three youths at bordering tribal hamlet of Gandacherra on May 23 last while coming back from the training camp of Kamtapuri Liberation Organisation (KLO) in Chittagong Hill Tracts, a team of Assam police arrived at Gandacherra on Friday evening to get update of the militant activities in Assam.

Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Gandacherra JawharLal Debbarma said that the youths were apparently innocent but the over ground activists of KLO caught hold of the guys taking the advantage of their poverty and had sent them to training camp in Bangladesh. The youths were identified as Padma Deka (24) S/o Khagen Deka of Udalguri District, Gautam Roy (23) S/o Gajen Roy and Manash Deka (22)S/o Chandra Deka of Chirang District of Assam.

The team belongs to Assam police intelligence branch reached to Gandacherra with details of the youths after being contracted by their Tripura counterpart immediately after the arrest. They have been trying to get more details of the KLO activities in Assam and how could they come across the KLO links, police officials said.

According to report, in a suspicious circumstance they were detained at Raishyabari area in Dhalai district close to Chittagong Hill Tract of Bangladesh in the evening. The villagers of Sabda Kumar Para first found the unknown boys roaming in their village and looking for night shelter. The villagers immediately informed to nearby Tripura State Rifles camp. The jawans took them away and then handed over to Raishyabari police station.

During interrogation it was found that the boys were from Assam and was carrying some Bangladeshi Taka, the boys were not carrying any identity card or other documents them. The boys told the interrogators that a KLO leader Thamba took them to Bangladesh where they have two camps in the bank of River Feni few months ago for KLO works.

The boys told the interrogators that they spent all these months in these two camps but found helpless after Thamba died in an encounter at Kokrajhar in Assam. They deserted the camp early this week and through unfamiliar terrines they were moving without any direction and after two days walk they reached to Raishyabari.

According to their statement as many as 17 youths have been residing in the camp, which has been used as training camp for KLO militants. A local court on Thursday sent them to judicial custody for two days and on Saturday they will be produced again in the court with case dairy.

