Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 06 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Assam Police urges visitors of Nizamuddin and other COVID-19 affected areas to voluntarily present themselves

Assam Police urges visitors of Nizamuddin and other COVID-19 affected areas to voluntarily present themselves
April 06
20:17 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET News Desk

 

The Assam Police have released an urgent notification  to those who have attended the Nizamuddin Markaz, or have been to any state or country affected by COVID-19, to voluntarily present themselves at the nearest Hospital or PHC by 6am on April 7, 2020. The individuals may also call on Helpline No. 104 to inform the authorities of their presence and condition. Moreover, strict action will be taken against those who fail to present themselves within the designated time. Legal action may be taken under IPC & Disaster Management Act, 2005 against those individuals, their shelterers or those having knowledge of such travel story has hidden it. The Assam Police has also thanked those responsible citizens who have voluntarily come forward and shared their details.

7b8c7b70-0030-46f4-90bb-075f16e80a49

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.