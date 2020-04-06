Assam Police urges visitors of Nizamuddin and other COVID-19 affected areas to voluntarily present themselves

NET News Desk

The Assam Police have released an urgent notification to those who have attended the Nizamuddin Markaz, or have been to any state or country affected by COVID-19, to voluntarily present themselves at the nearest Hospital or PHC by 6am on April 7, 2020. The individuals may also call on Helpline No. 104 to inform the authorities of their presence and condition. Moreover, strict action will be taken against those who fail to present themselves within the designated time. Legal action may be taken under IPC & Disaster Management Act, 2005 against those individuals, their shelterers or those having knowledge of such travel story has hidden it. The Assam Police has also thanked those responsible citizens who have voluntarily come forward and shared their details.