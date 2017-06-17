Assam Raises Reservation Ratio for OBC in Medical Entrance Exam

In a significant development, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal-led cabinet has increased the OBC quota in medical entrance tests.

Speaking to media persons, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said, “The OBC reservation in medical colleges will be increased to 26 per cent from previous 15 per cent.”

The minister further informed that the cabinet has also decided to increase the number of reserved seats for tea tribes for the medical sector from 8 to 18 seats.

“Seats in medical colleges for Moran-Motok community will also increased from two to three,” he added.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also approved to hand over 1300 bighas of unused land to the industries department for the purpose of setting up new ventures in the state.